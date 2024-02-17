Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Ana Casanueva Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Ana Casanueva sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,901.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Byline Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of BY opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $931.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.16. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $25.18.
Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.
