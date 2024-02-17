Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.30

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$55.30 and last traded at C$55.28, with a volume of 198376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.83. The company has a market cap of C$21.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 136.42%.
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
