Brokerages Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Price Target at $141.50

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.73.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Prologis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Prologis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $133.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.