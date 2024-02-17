Brokerages Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Price Target at $114.88

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $108.60 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average is $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

