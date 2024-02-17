Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Target Price at $128.93

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.21.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.
Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.22 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
