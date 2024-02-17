Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Target Price at $128.93

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after buying an additional 297,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.22 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

