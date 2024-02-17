Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $250.91

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.5 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $260.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -160.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.59. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

