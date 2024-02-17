Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $250.91

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.91.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $260.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -160.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.59. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.