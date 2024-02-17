Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $250.91

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2024

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $260.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -160.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.59. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.