Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT at C$33.91

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

TSE:CWB opened at C$28.35 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$22.96 and a 12-month high of C$31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.60.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6497462 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 39.05%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$67,590.00. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

