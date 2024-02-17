Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target at $3,582.54

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,582.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Booking alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Insider Transactions at Booking

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,716.84 on Monday. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,382.54 and a 1 year high of $3,844.76. The company has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,546.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3,228.41.

About Booking

(Get Free Report

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.