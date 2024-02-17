Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.14.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.