Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$290.00 to C$350.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Boyd Group Services traded as high as C$307.45 and last traded at C$305.35, with a volume of 1928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$306.56.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$295.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$284.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$258.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

