Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Laurie Marie Grijalva Sells 5,861 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BOOT opened at $90.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

