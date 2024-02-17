Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,716.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,546.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,228.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,382.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3,844.76.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

