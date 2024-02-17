Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Position Lowered by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth $78,175,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE:BCC traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $139.98. The stock had a trading volume of 238,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,365. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.54.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

