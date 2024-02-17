Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$73.13 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$52.94 and a 12-month high of C$74.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.23.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

