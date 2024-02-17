BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $227.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $212.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.88.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $215.46 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $153.87 and a 12-month high of $221.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,239,000 after acquiring an additional 305,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,321,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,121,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,506,000 after buying an additional 424,791 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

