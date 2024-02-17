Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Up 10.2% After Strong Earnings

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $85.23 and last traded at $84.62. Approximately 277,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 656,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.80.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 163.89% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $3,895,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 65.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 316,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 124,792 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,436.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.