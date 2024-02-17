Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 163.89% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $94.47.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,677.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $3,895,268. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

