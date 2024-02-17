Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 163.89% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 3.1 %

BPMC traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $3,895,268 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.