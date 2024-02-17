Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of BE opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $23.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $82,678,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 2,213,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after buying an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after buying an additional 978,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

