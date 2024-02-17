Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,805 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 94,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $596,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $259,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

