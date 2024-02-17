Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leede Jones Gab

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by Leede Jones Gab in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Blackrock Silver Trading Up 2.2 %

CVE:BRC opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. Blackrock Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Blackrock Silver alerts:

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.