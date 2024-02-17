BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $794.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $792.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $717.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

