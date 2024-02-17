BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a market perform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.90.

BlackLine stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 90.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 40,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

