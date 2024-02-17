BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BJRI stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.46. 1,313,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.87 million, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $37.83.
In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
BJRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.
