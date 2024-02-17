Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bit Digital

Bit Digital Price Performance

BTBT opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $253.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 4.84.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 203.39%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bit Digital by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 842,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bit Digital by 4,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.