Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Birks Group by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Birks Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

