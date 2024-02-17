Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $285.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $308.13.

BIIB opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.00. Biogen has a 52-week low of $217.53 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.80 and its 200-day moving average is $251.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $378,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Biogen by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after acquiring an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 24,726.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

