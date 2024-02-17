Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Announces Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $11.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.52. The stock had a trading volume of 518,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.