Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYON. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Beyond Price Performance

Beyond Company Profile

BYON stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73. Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

