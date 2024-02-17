Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.75

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.75 and last traded at $74.30, with a volume of 61804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $944.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

