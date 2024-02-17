Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New $21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.85.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 54.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

