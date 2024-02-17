Barclays Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $68.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.16.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.22 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.