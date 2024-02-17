Barclays Increases Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $70.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,045,000 after buying an additional 147,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,144,000 after buying an additional 156,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

