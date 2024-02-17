Barclays Boosts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $100.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.38.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $82,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,282.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,294,000 after acquiring an additional 785,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after purchasing an additional 893,998 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

