Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Position Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of Montreal worth $41,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,086,000 after acquiring an additional 69,009 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,326,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $561,431,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

BMO stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

