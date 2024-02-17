Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,086 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

