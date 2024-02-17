Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 13,959 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,959 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $71.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

