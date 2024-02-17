Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $878,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hubbell by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Hubbell by 1,222.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hubbell by 2,983.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $358.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $364.76.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

