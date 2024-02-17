Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $817,000 Stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,684,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after purchasing an additional 772,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $492,351.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,483.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HashiCorp news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $492,351.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,611.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 786,034 shares of company stock worth $18,249,806. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

HashiCorp Stock Down 3.2 %

HashiCorp stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.30. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

