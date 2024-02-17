Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $662,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.49. The company has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

