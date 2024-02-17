Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $542,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Prologis were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $133.39 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.