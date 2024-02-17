Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $61,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $61,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $93,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,181,878 shares of company stock worth $27,988,063. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on S shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $29.51 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.