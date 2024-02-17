Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

