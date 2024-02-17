Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 153 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

