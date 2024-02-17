Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

BSAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC cut Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.90 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

