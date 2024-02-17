Balentine LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,155,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after acquiring an additional 405,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,022,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $14,755,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 814,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,047,000 after purchasing an additional 108,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,876,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.44. General Electric has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $150.36. The company has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

