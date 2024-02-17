Balentine LLC Sells 240 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,274. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $149.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

