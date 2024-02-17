Balentine LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Hess by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,985,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Hess by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average is $148.30. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

