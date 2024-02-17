Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in S&P Global by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $423.57. 1,813,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,770. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

