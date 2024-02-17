Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Balentine LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,796,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,197,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 101,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.62. 2,154,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.86. The company has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $154.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

